White House responds to Trump's revived call for travel ban on Muslim countries
Washington DC - The White House issued a scathing rebuke after former President Donald Trump promised to revive his policy of imposing a travel ban on refugees from Muslim majority countries if he is reelected.
In a statement to NBC News, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates ripped Trump for his "dangerous" rhetoric.
"It is revolting and dangerous to tear people apart right now with cruel poison that undermines our basic values as Americans," Bates explained.
"And no one who praises Iran-backed terrorist groups has any credibility when it comes to protecting our national security from terrorist threats."
Bates noted that President Joe Biden "was proud to rescind the hateful Muslim travel ban instituted by his predecessor, which violates core Americans principles."
He went on to argue that "there is no place for hate in America," adding, "this is a moment when all leaders need to come together against hate, against Islamophobia, against antisemitism."
Trump under fire for comments on the Israel-Gaza war
During a recent rally in Iowa, Trump waded into the Israel-Gaza war and vowed to "implement strong ideological screening for ALL immigrants" and "aggressively deport resident aliens with jihadist sympathies" if he wins in 2024.
He also came under fire a few days after the war began when he criticized Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described Hezbollah as "very smart" during a rally in Florida.
Steven Cheung, the spokesperson for Trump's campaign, responded to Bates, stating it is "incorrect" for Biden's administration "to call it a Muslim ban," which he says proves "how stupid the Biden people are. Truly moronic."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP