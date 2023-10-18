White House responds to Trump's revived call for travel ban on Muslim countries

Washington DC - The White House issued a scathing rebuke after former President Donald Trump promised to revive his policy of imposing a travel ban on refugees from Muslim majority countries if he is reelected.

A White House spokesperson described Donald Trump's plans to revive a policy banning asylum seekers from Muslim majority countries as "revolting and dangerous." © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a statement to NBC News, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates ripped Trump for his "dangerous" rhetoric.

"It is revolting and dangerous to tear people apart right now with cruel poison that undermines our basic values as Americans," Bates explained.

"And no one who praises Iran-backed terrorist groups has any credibility when it comes to protecting our national security from terrorist threats."

Bates noted that President Joe Biden "was proud to rescind the hateful Muslim travel ban instituted by his predecessor, which violates core Americans principles."

He went on to argue that "there is no place for hate in America," adding, "this is a moment when all leaders need to come together against hate, against Islamophobia, against antisemitism."