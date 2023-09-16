Will Donald Trump's menacing statements in election interference case earn him a gag order?

Washington DC - Special Counsel Jack Smith asked a judge Friday to place a gag order on ex-president Donald Trump , saying his inflammatory rhetoric threatens to undermine his coming trial for election subversion.

Special Counsel Jack Smith (r.) has asked a judge to place a gag order on Donald Trump (c.) to control the ex-president's inflammatory rhetoric ahead of his election interference trial, including menacing statements against Judge Tanya Chutkan (l.). © JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB, HANDOUT / AFP / United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Smith told the Washington federal court that Trump's repeated attacks on Justice Department officials, the Washington public, and the judge in the case herself, Tanya Chutkan, could prejudice the jury pool, which is drawn from the local population.



He also said the attacks had resulted in real threats from Trump supporters against prosecutors, the court, and potential jurors.

Trump's statements "could have a material impact on the impartiality of the jury pool while simultaneously influencing witness testimony," the filing said.

Anyone reading or hearing Trump's comments "may reasonably fear that they could be the next targets of the defendant's attacks," it said.

Smith asked the judge to forbid Trump from making disparaging, inflammatory or intimidating statements about anyone involved with or potentially involved with the case, and any statements at all on prospective witnesses.

The request cited a number of Trump's comments after the August 1 indictment, including a menacing social media post that read: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

Trump labeled Chutkan a "fraud" and "Trump-hating," Smith's office a "team of thugs," and Washington "filthy and crime-ridden" with a population "over 95% anti-Trump."