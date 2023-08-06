Donald Trump requests judge recusal in 2020 election conspiracy trial

Washington DC - Donald Trump said Sunday he will petition to have the judge in his criminal trial recused, arguing the person overseeing the jury deciding the ex-president's fate will not give him a fair shake.

Donald Trump has demanded that Judge Tanya Chutkan be recused from his criminal trial surrounding the 2020 election. © Melissa Sue Gerrits / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The twice-impeached Republican has unleashed a stream of invective against those prosecuting him or running the case in which he faces charges over attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and defraud the US.

His latest target: US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, the appointee of Democratic former president Barack Obama presiding over the case in Washington.

"There is no way I can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the ridiculous freedom of speech/fair elections case. Everybody knows this, and so does she," Trump, using all capital letters, posted on his Truth Social platform.

"We will be immediately asking for recusal of this judge on very powerful grounds, and likewise for venue change," out of Washington - a majority Black city that leans heavily Democratic.

Chutkan has rebuffed the Trump legal team's recent demands.

On Saturday, she denied their motion to extend a deadline for responding to the government's protective order request that could limit what Trump and his lawyers can share publicly about his case. Trump's team wanted to push the deadline to Thursday, but the judge said they must abide by the current deadline of 5:00 pm Monday.