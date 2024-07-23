Will Robert Kennedy Jr. endorse Trump in exchange for cabinet role?

Los Angeles, California - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been reportedly having discussions with his Republican rival, Donald Trump , about getting a job in exchange for his endorsement.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) has reportedly offered Donald Trump his endorsement in exchange for the promise of a White House cabinet job. © Collage: Ethan Miller & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, the two met in Milwaukee last week, where Kennedy pitched the idea of dropping out of the race and getting behind Trump while urging his base to do the same.

In exchange, Kennedy expressed interest in being appointed to a White House cabinet role, particularly related to health and medical issues, if the former president managed to win re-election.

News of their discussions comes only a few days after Kennedy publicly apologized to Trump after a video was leaked on social media of a private phone conversation, where Trump is heard seemingly trying to convince Kennedy to endorse him.

Throughout the race, Kennedy has faced criticism of being a "spoiler" candidate, as critics believe staying in the race will siphon votes from either of the two major party candidates.

As he is currently polling in single digits, it is very unlikely that Kennedy will win, and his endorsement could help Trump or presumptive Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November.