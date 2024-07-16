Trump shares anti-vaccine sentiments in leaked phone call with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump recently had a private phone call with Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that has now been leaked to the public.

In a recently leaked private conversation, presidential candidate Donald Trump (r.) shared anti-vaccine views with his challenger, Robert Kennedy Jr. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two politicians spoke on Monday morning as Trump was preparing to attend the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee later that day.

In a leaked video of their conversation, Trump is heard seemingly trying to convince Kennedy to endorse him ahead of the general elections in November.

At one point, the former president attempted to appeal to his challenger by parroting some of the anti-vaccine rhetoric that Kennedy has become popular for.

"Something's wrong with that whole system. And it's the doctors, you find," Trump said. "When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it's meant for a horse, not a, you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby. And then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically.

"I've seen it too many times," he added. "And then you hear that it doesn't have an impact."

Trump also mentioned the recent assassination attempt he survived, stating that the bullet wound he took that day "felt like the world's largest mosquito."

In the wake of the video being posted, Kennedy claimed in a social media post that he was "taping with an in-house videographer" during the call and publicly apologized to Trump for the leak.

