New poll reveals which presidential candidate RFK Jr. would "spoil" in November

Washington DC - A new poll is giving insight into how presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would do in the upcoming presidential election and whether he would serve to "spoil" Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump .

A recent poll revealed that when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) is placed on ballots, he draws more support from Donald Trump (c.) than President Joe Biden (l.) © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

On Sunday NBC News published the results of the poll, which was conducted April 12-16, surveying 1,000 registered voters across the nation.

The first part of the poll presented voters with a matchup between Trump and Biden alone, where the former was projected to beat the Democratic incumbent by 2 points.

But the second part revealed different results when more candidates were added to the matchup.

In a lineup that also included RFK, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, and Independent Cornel West, Biden took the lead over Trump by 2 points.

Upon diving deeper into the new results, the outlet found that 15% of those voting for Trump in a two-way matchup would jump ship to RFK if he was on the ballot compared to 7% of Biden voters doing the same.

Republicans in general held a 40% favorable view of Kennedy compared to only 16% of Democrats.

The results, which come as Kennedy has been facing heightened criticism from both sides of the aisle for being a potential "spoiler" candidate for either one of his challengers, contradict previous numbers that showed him harming Biden's efforts.