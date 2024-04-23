Will Trump be held in contempt of court for comments on hush money witnesses?

New York, New York - Donald Trump faces a contempt of court hearing on Tuesday as part of his historic criminal trial, with New York prosecutors insisting the former president repeatedly violated the gag order issued to prevent him from intimidating witnesses.

The hearing comes a day after the jury heard opening arguments in Trump's hush money case, with prosecutors placing him at the center of a criminal conspiracy while his defense team insisted he was "cloaked in innocence."

The case, which centers on allegations of business fraud in the lead-up to Trump's 2016 election victory, is the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president – and is already imperiling Trump's November White House bid as he's unable to ditch court for the campaign trail.

Tuesday's contempt hearing will focus on statements the Republican made about witnesses Michael Cohen – his former personal fixer – and Stormy Daniels, a porn star.

The ex-president is accused of falsifying business records with Cohen to buy the silence of Daniels over an alleged 2006 sexual encounter that could have negatively impacted his presidential bid.

Trump has been under a partial gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan to prevent him from publicly attacking witnesses, prosecutors, and relatives of court staff.

But that didn't stop him from posting on his social media site about Cohen and Daniels, whom he called "two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our country dearly."

Trump has also made statements about the jury, which the prosecution has added to their original complaint on the gag order violation.

Cited in the supplemental complaint is another Truth Social post, where Trump quoted Fox News commentator Jesse Watters as alleging that "undercover liberal activists (are) lying to the judge in order to get on the Trump jury."

Trump's lawyers say the gag order violates his free speech rights, while the prosecution worries his statements could trigger harassment of those involved with the case.