Will Trump pardon Tiger King star Joe Exotic and add him to his cabinet?

Washington DC - Now that Donald Trump will soon be president again, Joe Exotic, the unforgettable star of the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King, is again begging for his help.

Netflix star Joe Exotic (l.) recently penned a letter to Donald Trump (r.) begging to be released from jail – and added to his presidential cabinet! © Collage: AFP PHOTO / NETFLIX & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Exotic recently shared a letter with Radar that he penned to Trump from prison in which he requests that the president-elect pardon him, as he is currently not set to be released from jail until 2036.

"Everyone hopes you keep the promises you made during your campaign, which include pardoning everyone sooner than later in January 2025," Exotic wrote.

"Some of those very people have been stuck in solitary confinement, forced to live like rats, have killed themselves in prison, or have died," he continued.

"Some, like myself, have fought like hell to hang on, hoping for you to win this election."

He went on to also ask if Trump would appoint him to be director of Federal Fish and Wildlife within his administration.

Exotic was arrested in September 2018 for various violations of the Animal Welfare Act and was later convicted for hiring a hitman to murder Carole Baskin.

He has previously begged Trump for a pardon, which the politician ultimately decided against – but could this time be different?