Zelensky warns Ukraine peace talks and NATO invite may hinge on US elections

Kyiv, Ukraine - President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he hopes for positive signals on Ukraine joining NATO after next month's US elections and that the vote could pave the way for peace talks with Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the media during a press conference with NATO Secretary General at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on October 17, 2024. © François WALSCHAERTS / AFP

The US is Kyiv's most important military, financial, and political backer, but there are fears a victory for Donald Trump could threaten Washington's multi-billion dollar support.



The Ukrainian leader has been on a diplomatic offensive ahead of the vote to press Western leaders for more support to help Ukraine win the war with Russia now grinding through a third year.

Zelensky this month unveiled his Victory Plan where chief among the proposals was a call for Ukraine to be given an "immediate" invitation to join the US-led NATO military alliance.

"After the election, we hope for a more positive reaction from the United States. Not because of the change of the president, but simply because the focus, the attention of the United States is now on the elections," he told journalists in Kyiv on Monday.

"I think they don't want to take unnecessary risks," the 46-year-old leader said in comments held under embargo until Tuesday.

Asked whether he thought Moscow was ready for negotiations, Zelensky told journalists, "First of all, it depends on the elections in the United States. I think they will be watching the policy of the United States."

Zelensky said that based on conversations with Trump and Kamala Harris, he expects the US to "demonstrate the policy very quickly, after the elections."

"They will not wait until January," he added.