Zelensky praises Trump's approach to Ukraine war and claims "Putin fears only him"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he was grateful for Donald Trump 's "strong resolve" to end the war with Russia, after meeting the US president-elect in Paris last week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) praised US President-elect Donald Trump for his "resolve" to bring an end to the war with Russia. © REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron hosted three-way talks with Zelensky and Trump in Paris on Saturday, amid fears about the level of support Ukraine will receive under the incoming US administration as the battle against Russia's invasion continues.

"The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war – that is our top priority. During the meeting in Paris, this was exactly what we focused on," Zelensky said in a post early Tuesday on X.

"I reiterate my gratitude to President Macron for organizing it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his strong resolve to bring this war to a fair end."

Zelensky added: "I told President Trump that Putin fears only him and, perhaps, China. And that's the truth – only decisiveness can bring this war to a just end and ensure lasting peace."

Trump has long claimed he will settle the nearly three-year conflict in "24 hours" once in power, raising alarm in Ukraine that it will be forced to make huge territorial concessions in exchange for peace.

On Sunday, the Republican called for an "immediate ceasefire," writing on his Truth Social platform that Zelensky was ready to "make a deal and stop the madness."

Zelensky also again rejected calls to lower the draft age, following reports US officials want Ukraine to expand the pool of fighting-age men to include 18-year-olds.