Eric Adams' attorney makes bold request to dismiss bribery charges

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams and his legal team are now urging a federal court to dismiss bribery allegations against him, as the first sitting NYC mayor to be indicted.

According to ABC News, Adams' attorney Alex Spiro filed a motion on Monday arguing the allegations do not meet the definition of bribery because "zealous" prosecutors did not detail how he planned to use his power to carry out the offenses.

Shapiro argued the historic indictment "alleges only that while serving as Brooklyn Borough President - not Mayor or even Mayor-elect - he agreed generally to assist with the 'operation' or 'regulation' of a Turkish Consulate building in Manhattan, where he had no authority whatsoever."

"That extraordinarily vague allegation encompasses a wide array of normal and perfectly lawful acts that any City official would undertake for the consulate of an important foreign nation," the motion added.

The defense comes after Adams pled not guilty on Friday to allegations of wire fraud, soliciting illegal campaign donations, and a bribery conspiracy involving Turkish citizens and at least one Turkish official.