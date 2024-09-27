New York Mayor Eric Adams makes a bold plea amid shock corruption charges

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of fraud and bribery in a case that marks a stunning downfall for a man once touted as a future Democratic Party star.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (r.) leaves the federal courthouse after being arraigned on September 27, 2024 in New York City. © Alex Kent/Getty Images/AFP Alex Kent / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Adams, who appeared before a judge in a Manhattan federal court, is the first sitting New York City mayor to be criminally indicted.



He is accused of wire fraud, soliciting illegal campaign donations, and a bribery conspiracy involving Turkish citizens and at least one Turkish official. Judge Katherine Parker set the next hearing for Wednesday.

The allegations prompted calls for his resignation, but Adams has remained defiant, saying on Thursday that he is looking "forward to defending myself" and urging New Yorkers to "wait to hear our side of the story."

Accompanied by aides, the 64-year-old mayor made no comments to waiting reporters Friday but gave a thumbs-up as he entered the courthouse wearing a dark blue suit and a purple tie.

"I am not guilty, your honor," he said in court.

Presenting the charges on Thursday, US District Attorney Damian Williams said the mayor was "secretly being showered" with gifts for years.

"The conduct alleged in the indictment -- the foreign money, the corporate money, the years of concealment – is a grave breach of the public's trust," Williams told journalists.