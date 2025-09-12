Eric Adams reportedly has hopes for Trump administration position dashed

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams is reportedly unlikely to score himself a plum job in President Donald Trump's administration if he fails his reelection bid, according to a new report.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (r.) is reportedly unlikely to be offered a position on President Donald Trump's administration. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Sources told the New York Post that unless Adams ends his run for reelection – and brings Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa along with him – he'll have no place in the Trump administration, despite previous talk of a possible deal.

The report came as Adams' campaign continues to stumble, with his chances of winning on November 4 being slim to none.

"Adams' stock is too low to offer him anything," the Post cited its source as saying.

"Every day that goes by he becomes less desirable to hire."

The White House has reportedly been considering making an intervention to persuade Adams and Sliwa to drop out, as a way to strengthen former Governor Andrew Cuomo's position ahead of the election.

Trump has been highly critical of current frontrunner, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who he has threatened to arrest and deport.

There is no indication that Adams would consider dropping out of the race.