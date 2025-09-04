Trump administration reportedly lines up job for Eric Adams as Zohnran Mamdani responds
New York, New York - In a bid to defeat Zohran Mamdani, Donald Trump advisers have reportedly discussed offering a position in the administration to Eric Adams if he drops out of the New York City mayoral race.
According to the New York Times, intermediaries for Trump are having ongoing talks with Adams "in several different directions," one source said. Another added that the administration has been looking at ambassadorships it could offer to the mayor.
The talks have reportedly also included finding a place in the administration for Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, as the president and those in his orbit look to boost Andrew Cuomo's chances of beating 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani come November.
Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. The 67-year-old lost the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani in June and has since launched a third-party bid for the office.
Adams himself has been no stranger to scandal. The former NYPD captain has faced corruption and sexual assault allegations during his time as mayor. Earlier this year, Trump's Department of Justice ordered federal prosecutors to dismiss his fraud and bribery charges in a suspected quid pro quo, which has seen Adams work to facilitate the president's aggressive anti-immigrant agenda in New York City.
When asked about the reports of a possible Trump administration post during a Wednesday press conference, Adams responded: "I have a job. I'm running for my reelection. I am still doing that, and I'm looking forward to getting reelected."
Sources previously told the New York Times that Trump had held a call directly with Cuomo amid efforts to influence the mayoral election.
Mamdani slams "affront to democracy"
Mamdani has centered his mayoral campaign on making New York City more affordable for all – a message that has earned him many enemies among the rich and powerful.
The president is no exception. Trump has threatened to arrest the 33-year-old state assemblymember, calling him a "communist" and a "radical left lunatic."
Meanwhile, Adams, Cuomo, and Sliwa's continued presence in the race has sparked fear among Mamdani opponents of a split vote.
On Tuesday, attorney Jim Walden called it quits on his long-shot, independent mayoral bid, urging the remaining candidates to coalesce around a single contender against Mamdani.
The state representative from Queens has remained defiant amid the attacks.
"Today we have learned what New Yorkers long suspected, Andrew Cuomo is Donald Trump's choice to be the next mayor of this city," Mamdani said in a statement.
"This [news] is an affront to our democracy, an affront to what makes so many of us proud to be Americans – that we choose our own leaders," he continued. "That is what this campaign is fighting, not simply any other candidate that will be on the ballot, but the notion that New York City is for sale."
"We know that this city will decide its own future, and we know that it is New Yorkers that we will turn to to make that decision in November. Not the White House in Washington DC."
The general election for New York City mayor is two months away, on November 4, 2025.
Cover photo: Collage: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP