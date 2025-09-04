Trump administration reportedly lines up job for Eric Adams as Zohnran Mamdani responds

New York, New York - I n a bid to defeat Zohran Mamdani , D onald Trump advisers have reportedly discussed offering a position in the administration to Eric Adams if he drops out of the New York City mayoral race.

According to the New York Times, intermediaries for Trump are having ongoing talks with Adams "in several different directions," one source said. Another added that the administration has been looking at ambassadorships it could offer to the mayor.

The talks have reportedly also included finding a place in the administration for Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa, as the president and those in his orbit look to boost Andrew Cuomo's chances of beating 33-year-old Zohran Mamdani come November.

Cuomo resigned as governor of New York in 2021 amid allegations of sexual harassment from numerous women and of covering up Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes. The 67-year-old lost the Democratic mayoral primary to Mamdani in June and has since launched a third-party bid for the office.

Adams himself has been no stranger to scandal. The former NYPD captain has faced corruption and sexual assault allegations during his time as mayor. Earlier this year, Trump's Department of Justice ordered federal prosecutors to dismiss his fraud and bribery charges in a suspected quid pro quo, which has seen Adams work to facilitate the president's aggressive anti-immigrant agenda in New York City.

When asked about the reports of a possible Trump administration post during a Wednesday press conference, Adams responded: "I have a job. I'm running for my reelection. I am still doing that, and I'm looking forward to getting reelected."

Sources previously told the New York Times that Trump had held a call directly with Cuomo amid efforts to influence the mayoral election.