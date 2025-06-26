Eric Adams attacks Mamdani as he launches NYC mayor re-election bid

New York, New York - New York Mayor Eric Adams launched his re-election campaign Thursday by taking direct aim at the credentials of his presumed Democratic opponent, Zohran Mamdani.

New York Mayor Eric Adams officially launched his re-election bid on Thursday. © REUTERS

"It's a choice between a candidate with a blue collar and one with a suit and a silver spoon," Adams, who was elected in 2021 as a Democrat but is running as an independent, told supporters outside City Hall.

Adams (64) is now facing off against 33-year-old Mamdani, a self-declared socialist who, on Tuesday, surprisingly beat out former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic Party primary.

Mamdani's win has yet to be certified, but Adams is already campaigning against him with accusations of empty idealism and false promises of "giving everything to everyone for free."

"They have a record of tweets. I have a record on these streets. A record of results. They talk about problems? I fix them. That's the difference. You don't lead this city from a soapbox," Adams said of Mamdani.

Mamdani's surprise win resonated as a political thunderclap, drawing the ire of President Donald Trump and his collaborators, who accuse the left-leaning Democrat of being a radical extremist.

In response Thursday, Mamdani said he launched his campaign to target Adams's corruption and his failure to address affordability.