Ethics Committee member Susan Wild accused of leaking info on Matt Gaetz sex probe to press
Washington DC - Pennsylvania Representative Susan Wild was absent from a recent Ethics Committee meeting amid allegations she leaked information to the press regarding their investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Two sources recently told The Hill that the leaks were "traced" back to Wild, and she ultimately acknowledged to the committee that she was responsible.
In recent weeks, the committee has been deliberating about releasing the findings of their three-year probe into Gaetz – which included allegations of sex trafficking a minor – after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be secretary of defense.
After the announcement, Gaetz – who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing – quickly resigned from Congress, putting an abrupt end to the investigation.
As the appointment requires a Senate confirmation vote, several politicians have requested to see the report for them to make an informed decision, but the committee – which is evenly split with five Republicans and five Democrats – has been unable to come to an agreement.
The controversy surrounding his appointment became such a "distraction" that Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration, but the committee is still considering releasing their findings.
Wild – who has been the top Democrat on the committee since 2022 – was noticeably the only member absent from the committee's third meeting to discuss the matter last Thursday.
A House divided
Though each committee member has their own copy of the report and is able to review it, it's still not clear what type of "leaks" were "traced" back to Wild and what she has admitted to.
With all the attention surrounding the Gaetz report, Wild has made it clear that she believes it should be released to both the Senate and the public.
She also appears to be at odds with the committee's Republican chair – Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest.
After the committee met on November 20, Guest told reporters that "there was no agreement by the committee to release the report."
Wild later addressed his statement, describing it as "inaccurate" and accusing Guest of having "betrayed the process by disclosing our deliberations within moments after walking out of the committee."
She went on to share details about the meeting, including the fact that a vote was taken, which had not been shared publicly by any other member.
Critics on social media have been speculating that Wild – who will not return to Congress after she lost her re-election bid this year – may have leaked her copy of the report to the press because, as one user argued, "she has nothing to lose."
But it appears more likely that Wild is bumping heads with the colleagues who believe she's leaking information about the committee meetings – which the panel's rules stand firmly against.
When asked about her absence at the last meeting, the congresswoman's chief of staff said in a statement that she didn't attend because she was "frustrated by the manner in which the report was handled and didn't feel it was fruitful to participate in any further meetings on its 'potential' release."
Cover photo: Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP