Ethics Committee member Susan Wild accused of leaking info on Matt Gaetz sex probe to press

Washington DC - Pennsylvania Representative Susan Wild was absent from a recent Ethics Committee meeting amid allegations she leaked information to the press regarding their investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Congresswoman Susan Wild (r.) is facing accusations of leaking information to the press regarding the House Ethics Committee's meetings about Matt Gaetz. © Collage: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two sources recently told The Hill that the leaks were "traced" back to Wild, and she ultimately acknowledged to the committee that she was responsible.

In recent weeks, the committee has been deliberating about releasing the findings of their three-year probe into Gaetz – which included allegations of sex trafficking a minor – after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be secretary of defense.

After the announcement, Gaetz – who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing – quickly resigned from Congress, putting an abrupt end to the investigation.

As the appointment requires a Senate confirmation vote, several politicians have requested to see the report for them to make an informed decision, but the committee – which is evenly split with five Republicans and five Democrats – has been unable to come to an agreement.

The controversy surrounding his appointment became such a "distraction" that Gaetz ultimately withdrew his name from consideration, but the committee is still considering releasing their findings.

Wild – who has been the top Democrat on the committee since 2022 – was noticeably the only member absent from the committee's third meeting to discuss the matter last Thursday.