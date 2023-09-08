Fani Willis rips apart Rep Jim Jordan over Donald Trump Georgia charges

Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has responded after House Representative Jim Jordan launched an investigation into her efforts to charge Donald Trump for attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis responded after House Representative Jim Jordan (l.) opened an official investigation into her charges against Donald Trump. © Collage: Drew Angerer & JOE RAEDLE /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Last month, the House Judiciary Committee, led by Jordan, opened an investigation into Willis after she announced charges against Trump and 18 other defendants.

Jordan then sent Willis a letter, accusing her of using "state criminal law to regulate the conduct of federal officials acting in their official capacities."

He also claimed she has been working with federal prosecutors within the Department of Justice, and has received federal funds to assist with her probe.

The letter went on to request that Willis and her team turn over all relevant information to the case for his panel to conduct their investigation.

But on Thursday, Willis clapped back in a letter of her own.

