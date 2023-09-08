Fani Willis rips apart Rep Jim Jordan over Donald Trump Georgia charges
Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has responded after House Representative Jim Jordan launched an investigation into her efforts to charge Donald Trump for attempting to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.
Last month, the House Judiciary Committee, led by Jordan, opened an investigation into Willis after she announced charges against Trump and 18 other defendants.
Jordan then sent Willis a letter, accusing her of using "state criminal law to regulate the conduct of federal officials acting in their official capacities."
He also claimed she has been working with federal prosecutors within the Department of Justice, and has received federal funds to assist with her probe.
The letter went on to request that Willis and her team turn over all relevant information to the case for his panel to conduct their investigation.
But on Thursday, Willis clapped back in a letter of her own.
Fani Wills claps back at Jim Jordan's attempt to "obstruct" her case
In her scathing response, Willis accused Jordan of attempting to interfere or obstruct her case, offending the principles of state sovereignty, and other legal transgressions, which she says "makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law, its practice, and the ethical obligations of attorneys generally and prosecutors specifically."
She also argued that Trump and his fellow defendants are not above the law, and "those who wish to avoid felony charges... should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia."
"Face this reality, Chairman Jordan: the select group of defendants who you fret over in my jurisdiction are like every other defendant, entitled to no worse or better treatment than any other American citizen," Willis wrote.
"I tell people often 'deal with reality or reality will deal with you,'" she added. "It is time that you deal with some basic realities."
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer & JOE RAEDLE /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP