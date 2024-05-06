Feel the Bern! Bernie Sanders announces bid for re-election

Washington DC - Independent Senator Bernie Sanders has announced that he is seeking re-election this year, for a fourth term in the Senate.

Voters are about to feel the Bern once again!

The 82-year-old progressive politician shared his plans on Monday in a video on social media, where he thanked Vermont voters for supporting him for so many years. He described his time in office serving them as the "honor of my life."

He went on to explain that his decision was heavily inspired by the 2024 presidential elections, which he has described as "the most consequential election in our lifetimes."

"We must fight to make sure that we remain a democracy, not an authoritarian society," he explained in the clip.

"The stakes are enormous," he later added. "This is an election we must not lose."