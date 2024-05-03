Bernie Sanders issues dire warning to young voters on Trump re-election
Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders is sounding the alarm on the possibility of former president Donald Trump getting re-elected ahead of the general elections in November, and wants young voters to listen up.
Voters are being urged to feel the Bern when it comes to Trump.
In a recent interview with USA Today, the Vermont senator expressed concern that younger voters and progressives may not be taking the possibility of Trump winning re-election seriously enough.
While Sanders admitted he does not agree with how Biden is handling relations with Israel, he argued that Trump presents a much bigger threat to the country that shouldn't be ignored.
"We can be extremely upset at [President Joe Biden's] administration for their policies with regard to Israel and Gaza, but the difficulty is that in the real world that you live in, you've got to take a look at a whole lot of things," he explained.
"On the other hand, I would hope that most of the young people and protestors do not want to see Donald Trump, who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe who doesn't acknowledge the reality of climate change, become elected President of the United States."
Trump is currently fighting a number of legal battles while he runs for re-election.
Despite his many issues, his polling numbers have only gone up. The possibility of him winning in November has been a real concern for critics that see him as not only a threat to democracy, but a threat to the country.
Is Joe Biden or Donald Trump worst for America?
To date, the war on Gaza has resulted in well over 30,000 casualties, most of which are civilians, with an alarming amount being children.
A number of progressive voters around the country have cast protest votes in place of supporting Biden in primary races and have threatened to do the same in November, which could allow Trump to win, as polling shows the candidates neck and neck.
But Sanders noted that Biden has plenty of accomplishments to "be proud of," such as a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law he recently passed, and expansion of health care access.
Trump, on the other hand, has delivered a doom and gloom message while on the campaign trail, accusing Biden of "destroying" America and being the most corrupt and worst president in history.
He has laid out plans he has if he wins the presidency, which includes the massive deportation of millions of immigrants, possibly convicting his political rivals, pardoning January 6 rioters, promises of acting as a dictator, and continuing support for Israel, even if that means defending them using the US military.
Sanders believes the solution for Biden to win is to "mobilize the American people... to come together, to fight for a government which represents all of us, and not just the few."
