Bernie Sanders issues dire warning to young voters on Trump re-election

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders is sounding the alarm on the possibility of former president Donald Trump getting re-elected ahead of the general elections in November, and wants young voters to listen up.

In a recent interview, Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) expressed concern that young progressives may not be taking the threat of Donald Trump seriously. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Voters are being urged to feel the Bern when it comes to Trump.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Vermont senator expressed concern that younger voters and progressives may not be taking the possibility of Trump winning re-election seriously enough.

While Sanders admitted he does not agree with how Biden is handling relations with Israel, he argued that Trump presents a much bigger threat to the country that shouldn't be ignored.

"We can be extremely upset at [President Joe Biden's] administration for their policies with regard to Israel and Gaza, but the difficulty is that in the real world that you live in, you've got to take a look at a whole lot of things," he explained.

"On the other hand, I would hope that most of the young people and protestors do not want to see Donald Trump, who is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe who doesn't acknowledge the reality of climate change, become elected President of the United States."

Trump is currently fighting a number of legal battles while he runs for re-election.

Despite his many issues, his polling numbers have only gone up. The possibility of him winning in November has been a real concern for critics that see him as not only a threat to democracy, but a threat to the country.