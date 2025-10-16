Gavin Newsom calls on House GOP to investigate "deeply offensive" leaked Young Republicans chats

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom has called on Congress to launch an investigation into leaked text exchanges among leaders of the Young Republicans.

In a recent social media post, Gavin Newsom called on Congress to investigate "offensive" leaked text messages between leaders of the Young Republicans. © YANA PASKOVA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Newsom shared the demand in an X post on Wednesday after Politico published a damning report revealing portions of Telegram messages showing group leaders sharing numerous hateful jokes, slurs, and remarks.

"Calling for gas chambers. Expressing love for Hitler. Endorsing rape. Using racist slurs. I'm demanding [House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer] open a [committee] investigation into these shocking, deeply offensive messages that were exchanged by Young Republican leaders from across the country," Newsom wrote.

The 2,900 pages of messages showed leaders of chapters across the US using racist, homophobic, and antisemitic epithets, and discussing receiving an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Some of the leaders have since apologized for their behavior, but also suggested there was a conspiracy behind the leak and that the messages may have been "altered" or "manipulated."

The Board of Directors for the Young Republicans National Federation released a statement calling on all those involved to resign from their positions, arguing the group "must hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity, respect, and professionalism."