Gavin Newsom rips JD Vance over eyeliner and past hatred for Trump: "Grew a beard and lost his spine"

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Vice President JD Vance on social media, taking aim at his past hateful comments toward President Donald Trump and rumors that he wears eyeliner.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) has taken to social media to share a video compilation of critical remarks JD Vance (l.) made about his current boss Donald Trump in the past. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a Tuesday X post, Newsom shared a compilation video of Vance insulting his current boss in the past. The clips show the now-VP insisting he was a "never Trump guy" and saying he "can't stomach" the politician.

"Grew a beard and lost his spine. But at least he kept the eyeliner," Newsom wrote in the post, referencing speculation that Vance's smoky eyes are not natural.

In recent weeks, the governor has been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating about himself, and insulting his political rivals.

Newsom's recent post about Vance refers to how the then-Ohio senator was one of a handful of Republican politicians who openly criticized Trump during his first presidential run in 2016.



Vance publicly admonished Trump for his racist rhetoric, described his remarks on immigration as "reprehensible," and urged Christian voters not to support him.

He also referred to Trump as "America's Hitler," once described him as "cultural heroin," and claimed that Trump's racism and xenophobia helped his popularity with MAGA grow.

During an interview with CNN in June 2024, Vance admitted to making the statements, adding, "I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy."