Gavin Newsom rips JD Vance over eyeliner and past hatred for Trump: "Grew a beard and lost his spine"
Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom mocked Vice President JD Vance on social media, taking aim at his past hateful comments toward President Donald Trump and rumors that he wears eyeliner.
In a Tuesday X post, Newsom shared a compilation video of Vance insulting his current boss in the past. The clips show the now-VP insisting he was a "never Trump guy" and saying he "can't stomach" the politician.
"Grew a beard and lost his spine. But at least he kept the eyeliner," Newsom wrote in the post, referencing speculation that Vance's smoky eyes are not natural.
In recent weeks, the governor has been sharing social media posts imitating Trump's bizarre posting style, which includes typing in all-caps, gloating about himself, and insulting his political rivals.
Newsom's recent post about Vance refers to how the then-Ohio senator was one of a handful of Republican politicians who openly criticized Trump during his first presidential run in 2016.
Vance publicly admonished Trump for his racist rhetoric, described his remarks on immigration as "reprehensible," and urged Christian voters not to support him.
He also referred to Trump as "America's Hitler," once described him as "cultural heroin," and claimed that Trump's racism and xenophobia helped his popularity with MAGA grow.
During an interview with CNN in June 2024, Vance admitted to making the statements, adding, "I regret them, and I regret being wrong about the guy."
JD Vance transforms into a MAGA loyalist
Since being tapped to be Trump's running mate in 2024, Vance has become the president's most prominent MAGA loyalist, and uses his position to push his most controversial policies, rhetoric, and views. Vance also adamantly praises Trump in interviews, regularly describing him as the greatest president of all time.
During a recent interview, Vance addressed Newsom's "trying to act" like Trump, describing it as "the opposite of authenticity."
"He's trying to be a fake carbon copy of Donald Trump, and it just doesn't work," Vance said. "The lesson of President Trump in American politics is you've got to be authentic to yourself."
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP