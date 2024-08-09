JD Vance's wife addresses rumor her husband wears "Panic at the Disco" eyeliner

Cincinnati, Ohio - Vice presidential nominee JD Vance 's wife has finally given an answer to a burning rumor about her husband... sort of.

JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, recently gave a response to a rumor that her husband wears eyeliner, but some social media users still aren't convinced. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

After Donald Trump announced he had chosen Vance to be his running mate, the Ohio senator has been making a lot more public and news appearances.

Users on social media were quick to notice that Vance had smokey and intensely defined eyes, leaving many wondering: "Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?"

The burning question has garnered input from a number of journalists who have photographed him up close as well as from beauty enthusiasts on social media.

Even comedian Cecily Strong shared her thoughts, recently describing Vance as "confusing because his rhetoric wants us to panic about immigrants, but his eyeliner wants us to panic at the disco."