JD Vance's wife addresses rumor her husband wears "Panic at the Disco" eyeliner
Cincinnati, Ohio - Vice presidential nominee JD Vance's wife has finally given an answer to a burning rumor about her husband... sort of.
After Donald Trump announced he had chosen Vance to be his running mate, the Ohio senator has been making a lot more public and news appearances.
Users on social media were quick to notice that Vance had smokey and intensely defined eyes, leaving many wondering: "Does JD Vance wear eyeliner?"
The burning question has garnered input from a number of journalists who have photographed him up close as well as from beauty enthusiasts on social media.
Even comedian Cecily Strong shared her thoughts, recently describing Vance as "confusing because his rhetoric wants us to panic about immigrants, but his eyeliner wants us to panic at the disco."
Usha Vance responds to JD eyeliner rumors
On Thursday, a reporter with Puck News shared that they had gotten an on-the-record response from the politician's wife, Usha Vance.
"They're all natural," Usha wrote in a statement. "I've always been jealous of those lashes."
While it seems to be the closest curious minds will get to the truth, some social media users aren't convinced by the answer, as many pointed out it isn't about his lashes.
Since becoming the VP nominee, Vance has been hit with tons of bad press and bizarre internet rumors, but during a press conference on Thursday, Trump insisted his running mate was "doing a great job."
