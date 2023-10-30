Gavin Newsom runs into kid while showing off basketball skills

Beijing, China - During a recent visit to China, California Governor Gavin Newsom stopped at a basketball court to show off his moves but accidentally mowed down a school child in the process.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (c) accidentally ran into a child while showing off his basketball skills during his recent trip to China. © Collage: Screenshots / X / @TripInChina

In a viral clip that was shared on social media over the weekend, Newsom was seen impressing a group of school children with his ball-handling skills by gracefully spinning the basketball on his finger.

He then tries to take it up a notch, going one-on-one with one of the schoolchildren.

As he gears up to shake up the little one, another child steps in to assist but ends up colliding with the governor, who didn't see him.

Newsom somehow managed to catch the child while falling, pulling him in close in an effort to keep him from getting hurt.

Fortunately, neither of them was hurt, and both were able to walk it off.