Gavin Newsom runs into kid while showing off basketball skills
Beijing, China - During a recent visit to China, California Governor Gavin Newsom stopped at a basketball court to show off his moves but accidentally mowed down a school child in the process.
In a viral clip that was shared on social media over the weekend, Newsom was seen impressing a group of school children with his ball-handling skills by gracefully spinning the basketball on his finger.
He then tries to take it up a notch, going one-on-one with one of the schoolchildren.
As he gears up to shake up the little one, another child steps in to assist but ends up colliding with the governor, who didn't see him.
Newsom somehow managed to catch the child while falling, pulling him in close in an effort to keep him from getting hurt.
Fortunately, neither of them was hurt, and both were able to walk it off.
Gavin Newsom addresses climate change concerns during time in China
Newsom spent all of last week in China, meeting with leader Xi Jinping to discuss tensions between the two countries and growing concerns about climate change.
A spokesperson for Newsom's office told Fox News that the governor was visiting Yuying School in Beijing to "see farm-to-school and other agricultural science programs in China."
In November, Newsom will debate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Fox News at 9 PM on Thursday, November 30.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / X / @TripInChina