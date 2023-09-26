Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom's upcoming debate is made official!

Atlanta, Georgia - The long-rumored debate event between California Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has finally come to fruition!

On Monday, Fox News announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be debating on the network on November 30. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

Fox News announced on Monday that host Sean Hannity will be moderating the event, which will take place in Georgia at the end of November.

Newsome initially expressed interest in debating DeSantis, and in an interview with Hannity back in August, the Florida governor accepted the challenge.

Though Newsom is seen by many to be a potentially promising presidential candidate, he recently declared that he would not be running in 2024, instead expressing his full support for Joe Biden, who will run for re-election.

Despite this, Newsom and DeSantis have regularly sparred publicly on various subjects, as the two are arguably on the polar opposite ends of the political spectrum.



While DeSantis has adamantly waged war against the "woke" left in his state by banning books and "sensitive" lessons from being taught in schools and working to suppress the rights of specific communities, Newsom has recently passed legislation to end book bans, and has signed a bill that expands the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.