George Santos attacks random person on Twitter: "Focus more on that acne"
Washington DC - Indicted New York Representative George Santos took a quick break from his many, many legal worries to take a shot at a random person in a bizarre Twitter outburst.
Santos is currently facing a storm of criminal charges and investigations, but his immediate concern on Monday was an encounter with an overly-curious member of the public in a Zara store.
So what exactly offended Santos so much that he felt the need to tweet about it to his 67,000 followers?
Trying to be a bit of an amateur paparazzo, apparently.
"For the girl trying really hard to take a picture of me inside Zara," he began, before really letting loose.
"You should focus more on that acne issue you got going on instead of trying to take pictures of me."
Asked by one user why he didn't say this to the person's face, Santos responded: "She ran away lol."
Santos fights to keep identities of bail sponsors secret
The beleaguered congressman has far more serious things to worry about at the moment.
He is out on a $500,000 bond after being arraigned on 13 federal charges, including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives.
Santos is also embroiled in a legal fight to withhold the identities of his bail sponsors, who were recently revealed to be family members. A judge sided with media organizations who argued that their names should be made public, though the decision has been appealed.
Should the appeal fail, the identities of the bond suretors will be uncovered.
