George Santos begs judge to change bail conditions so he can go "shopping"

Washington DC - As Representative George Santos faces some serious criminal charges, he recently made a request to the judge with a bizarre explanation.

New York Congressman George Santos and his attorney submitted a request for his bail conditions to be modified so that he could go shopping. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a filing submitted to the court on Wednesday morning, the New York Congressman's attorney, Joseph Murray, asked the judge to "modify the conditions" of his bail release so that he could "freely move about."

The lawyer requested an expansion of the travel restrictions to allow Santos to travel within 30 miles outside of DC without having to give authorities "unnecessary notifications."

"In light of the small geographical area of the District of Columbia, there is a frequent need to travel outside the District of Columbia for usual and customary functions of someone who lives and works in the District of Columbia, such as dining, shopping, meetings, events, and even use of the local airports," the filing states.

Murray also pointed out that prosecutors are not opposed to the request.

According to Insider, US Magistrate Judge Anne Y. Shields approved the request by Wednesday afternoon.