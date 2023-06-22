George Santos' secret bail donors have finally been revealed!
Central Islip, New York - The donors that bailed Rep. George Santos out of jail have finally been revealed.
As ordered by US District Judge Joanna Seybert, the two anonymous donors were revealed on Thursday, and it turns out they are, in fact, family members of Santos.
According to The Daily Beast, the New York representative's aunt, Elma Santos Preven, and father, Gercino Dos Santos Jr., put up the $500,000 bail bond.
In May, Santos (34) pled not guilty as he was arraigned on 13 federal charges, including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives.
He was immediately released after his $500,000 bond was paid off by two unnamed persons who he claimed were family members.
Yet many had been skeptical of their identities.
Who were George Santos' bail donors?
Santos and his legal team fought adamantly to keep the identities of the bond backers secret, arguing that "the suretors are likely to suffer great distress, may lose their jobs, and God forbid, may suffer physical injury."
Multiple journalists and media outlets requested the identities of the donors be made public, which was granted by Judge Seybert on Tuesday.
While Santos may have been honest about whom the donors were, anything he says is met with scrutiny as it was revealed that he fabricated much of his resume that helped him get elected, and has been caught and admitted to lying on countless occasions since.
The House Ethics Committee also showed interest in revealing the identities of the donors to make sure he did not breach congressional rules on receiving gifts.
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP