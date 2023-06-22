George Santos' secret bail donors have finally been revealed!

Central Islip, New York - The donors that bailed Rep. George Santos out of jail have finally been revealed.

As ordered by US District Judge Joanna Seybert, the two anonymous donors were revealed on Thursday, and it turns out they are, in fact, family members of Santos.

According to The Daily Beast, the New York representative's aunt, Elma Santos Preven, and father, Gercino Dos Santos Jr., put up the $500,000 bail bond.

In May, Santos (34) pled not guilty as he was arraigned on 13 federal charges, including wire fraud, theft, and filing false statements to the House of Representatives.

He was immediately released after his $500,000 bond was paid off by two unnamed persons who he claimed were family members.

Yet many had been skeptical of their identities.