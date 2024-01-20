George Santos-headlined Moms for Liberty event in NYC gets crashed by protesters: "Love, not hate!"

New York, New York - The far-right extremist group Moms For Liberty recently held an event in the Big Apple with George Santos as a headliner, and New Yorkers did not welcome them with open arms.

On Thursday evening, the group held their controversial event at the Bohemian National Hall in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

A handful of angry activists showed up to protest the event, holding up signs that read "Moms for Bigotry" and "Protect Children From Hate."

At one point, protesters blocked the door of the venue chanting the words "Love, not hate!"

The event – which was billed as a "town hall" for "an honest conversation on the state of education" – featured a handful of anti-LGBTQ and education advocates including Santos, who was ousted from Congress back in December, as well as former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew.

A journalist for Mother Jones who attended the two-hour event reported that there was very little discussion about education-related issues that affect New Yorkers. Instead, speakers focused on "go-to culture war talking points" on subjects like gender ideology, diversity, inclusion, and other so-called "woke" ideals.



The group also led the event with a prayer for "those in the streets who are yelling at a building," in hopes that they would "open their eyes to the truth of our mission."