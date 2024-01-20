George Santos-headlined Moms for Liberty event in NYC gets crashed by protesters: "Love, not hate!"
New York, New York - The far-right extremist group Moms For Liberty recently held an event in the Big Apple with George Santos as a headliner, and New Yorkers did not welcome them with open arms.
On Thursday evening, the group held their controversial event at the Bohemian National Hall in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
A handful of angry activists showed up to protest the event, holding up signs that read "Moms for Bigotry" and "Protect Children From Hate."
At one point, protesters blocked the door of the venue chanting the words "Love, not hate!"
The event – which was billed as a "town hall" for "an honest conversation on the state of education" – featured a handful of anti-LGBTQ and education advocates including Santos, who was ousted from Congress back in December, as well as former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew.
A journalist for Mother Jones who attended the two-hour event reported that there was very little discussion about education-related issues that affect New Yorkers. Instead, speakers focused on "go-to culture war talking points" on subjects like gender ideology, diversity, inclusion, and other so-called "woke" ideals.
The group also led the event with a prayer for "those in the streets who are yelling at a building," in hopes that they would "open their eyes to the truth of our mission."
Who are Moms For Liberty?
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Moms for Liberty – which was formed in 2021 by a small group of Florida school board moms that wanted to protest mask and vaccine mandates in their local schools – is "a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement."
They now have chapters nationwide with over 130,000 members, and regularly receive endorsements and support from conservative politicians including Donald Trump, who described them as "joyful warriors," "fierce patriots," and "not a threat to America."
The group has faced scrutiny recently after it was reported in December that co-founder Bridget Ziegler was involved in a years-long three-way sexual relationship with her husband and another woman. Her husband, Christian Ziegler, was ousted from his position as Florida GOP chairman after the woman involved in the three-way accused him of rape.
Critics in Florida have called for Bridget Ziegler to step down from her position on the Sarasota County School Board in Florida, but she has sternly refused to do so.
