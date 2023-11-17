George Santos' mystery money uncovered as House committee seeks to expel him

Washington DC - An investigative report released by The House Ethics Committee looking into the alleged misconduct of George Santos revealed where and how the New York congressman got ahold of so much money while in office.

The House Ethics Committee has filed a resolution to expel George Santos after their recent report uncovered details of his illegal finance schemes. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per The Daily Beast, the report includes a footnote revealing how Santos managed to go from a negative amount in his bank account throughout 2022 to racking up nearly $800,000 in transferred funds after he was elected.

"The transfers originated from Individual 4 and an entity owned by Individual 4's family member, Company 2," footnote 65 of the report reads. "The ISC found some evidence that Representative Santos provided some services to Individual 4 and Company 2."

An appendix within the report includes a bank statement that reveals "Company 2" as A-RU Holdings – a company owned by Alex Ruiz. The Ruiz family has done business with Santos, with Alex's mother Mayra Ruiz having made major donations to Santos' campaign. Mayra Ruiz appears to be "Individual 4" in the report.

The evidence reveals how Santos conducted a scheme where he illegally passed illicit contributions from business clients through his campaign, possibly without their knowledge. Some of the funds ended up in his personal bank account and were used for a myriad of lavish expenses, which included Botox treatment, trips to Atlantic City, and contributions to OnlyFans.

The report's findings also indicate that more charges may be brought against the New York congressman in the near future.