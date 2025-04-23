George Santos pleads with judge ahead of fraud sentencing

Central Islip, New York - Former Congressman George Santos is now pleading with the judge overseeing his fraud trial not to give him a harsher sentence due to his contentious social media posts.

In a letter sent to Judge Joanna Seybert on Saturday, Santos accused the Department of Justice, which is seeking a seven-year sentence for his alleged wire fraud and identity theft, of trying to "shape my narrative through assumptions and misinterpretations of my online activity."

Santos, who was ousted from Congress in December 2023 after telling more lies than he could keep up with, argued that while he has pled guilty and taken responsibility for his actions, "saying sorry doesn't require me to sit quietly while these prosecutors try to drop an anvil on my head."

"True remorse isn't mute; it is aware of itself, and it speaks up when the penalty scale jumps into the absurd," Santos wrote.

"This distinction seems lost on the prosecution, who would rather slap a 'keep quiet or else' sticker on me and steam-press whatever spirit I've got left."