George Santos says he's donating his salary, but where's it going?
Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos has vowed on multiple occasions that he will donate his entire salary, but when pressed, he refuses to reveal where.
Santos has been dubbed a serial liar by just about everyone after it was revealed that he fabricated parts of his resume that helped him get elected. He has also been caught making countless other lies since.
So understandably, there's some pretty intense skepticism about Santos' claims about giving away his pay.
Since he was on the campaign trail, he has pledged several times that he would donate his $174,000 congressional salary to a cause, but he told Insider on Thursday that he doesn't need to divulge where that will go.
"Is there a requirement for an annual report that I should submit to you?" he told the outlet. "The answer is no... I owe you no explanation to what I do with my salary."
His promise has evolved over time, as he claimed on Twitter in December 2020 after losing his first run for congress that his salary was "designated to be donated to the VA," but in September 2021, he told the New York Young Republicans Club that "every penny" of his salary would go towards "the fight against Socialism."
As Santos announced on Monday that he is running for reelection in 2024, he still dismisses the idea of political transparency.
George Santos gets defensive
As Insider continued to press the embattled politician about where his salary is supposedly going, Santos seemed to grow irritated and defensive.
"Do you think I'm going to burden the nonprofits that I'm going to write checks to, so people of the likes of you can go harass them?" Santos clapped back. "They have busy work to do. Come on!"
Following his outburst, a spokesperson for Santos later told the outlet that "Due to the media attention, these organizations/nonprofits have requested to remain anonymous. We have chosen to honor their wishes, and therefore an announcement will not take place."
When asked if he would make an announcement about the salary donation, George Santos quipped, "Don't stand up waiting, you'll get tired. Take a seat, it might take a while."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press