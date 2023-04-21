George Santos says he's donating his salary, but where's it going?

Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos has vowed on multiple occasions that he will donate his entire salary, but when pressed, he refuses to reveal where.

Representative George Santos has pledged to donate his entire salary, but when pressed on details, he refuses to say where the money is going. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Santos has been dubbed a serial liar by just about everyone after it was revealed that he fabricated parts of his resume that helped him get elected. He has also been caught making countless other lies since.

So understandably, there's some pretty intense skepticism about Santos' claims about giving away his pay.

Since he was on the campaign trail, he has pledged several times that he would donate his $174,000 congressional salary to a cause, but he told Insider on Thursday that he doesn't need to divulge where that will go.

"Is there a requirement for an annual report that I should submit to you?" he told the outlet. "The answer is no... I owe you no explanation to what I do with my salary."

His promise has evolved over time, as he claimed on Twitter in December 2020 after losing his first run for congress that his salary was "designated to be donated to the VA," but in September 2021, he told the New York Young Republicans Club that "every penny" of his salary would go towards "the fight against Socialism."

As Santos announced on Monday that he is running for reelection in 2024, he still dismisses the idea of political transparency.