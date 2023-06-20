George Santos lets rip at random person on Twitter: "Focus more on that acne"

Washington DC - Indicted New York Representative George Santos took a quick break from his many, many legal worries to take a shot at a random person in a bizarre Twitter outburst.

New York Representative George Santos took offense at a member of the public trying to take a photo of him. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Santos is currently facing a storm of criminal charges and investigations, but his immediate concern on Monday was an encounter with an overly-curious member of the public in a Zara store.

So what exactly offended Santos so much that he felt the need to tweet about it to his 67,000 followers?

Trying to be a bit of an amateur paparazzo, apparently.

"For the girl trying really hard to take a picture of me inside Zara," he began, before really letting loose.

"You should focus more on that acne issue you got going on instead of trying to take pictures of me."

Asked by one user why he didn't say this to the person's face, Santos responded: "She ran away lol."