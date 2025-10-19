George Santos defends Trump commutation with bizarre comparison to Jesus

New York, New York - Former MAGA Congressman George Santos has defended President Donald Trump 's decision to commute his prison sentence using a stunning argument.

In a recent interview, George Santos (pictured) compared Donald Trump commuting his prison sentence to the president pardoning Jesus Christ. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump announced the move on Friday, arguing that Santos, who was serving seven years after pleading guilty to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself, was being "horribly mistreated," and that there were politicians who committed worse crimes with much weaker penalties.

Since his release, Santos has hit the media circuit. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Santos was asked about critics who say the move was an example of Trump giving him "favorable treatment" because he's a "loyal ally."

Santos dismissed this idea, claiming he is not "paying attention to the pearl-clutching" critics who are trying to make a "big deal" out of it.

"Look – there's always going to be critics. People are going to like me, people are going to hate me, it doesn't matter who gets clemency in the future," Santos argued.

"I'm pretty confident if President Trump had pardoned Jesus Christ off the cross, he would have had critics," he added. "So, that's just a reality of our country."

"All right," Bash said in response. "I'm going to skip over that analogy."