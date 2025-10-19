George Santos defends Trump commutation with bizarre comparison to Jesus
New York, New York - Former MAGA Congressman George Santos has defended President Donald Trump's decision to commute his prison sentence using a stunning argument.
Trump announced the move on Friday, arguing that Santos, who was serving seven years after pleading guilty to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself, was being "horribly mistreated," and that there were politicians who committed worse crimes with much weaker penalties.
Since his release, Santos has hit the media circuit. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Santos was asked about critics who say the move was an example of Trump giving him "favorable treatment" because he's a "loyal ally."
Santos dismissed this idea, claiming he is not "paying attention to the pearl-clutching" critics who are trying to make a "big deal" out of it.
"Look – there's always going to be critics. People are going to like me, people are going to hate me, it doesn't matter who gets clemency in the future," Santos argued.
"I'm pretty confident if President Trump had pardoned Jesus Christ off the cross, he would have had critics," he added. "So, that's just a reality of our country."
"All right," Bash said in response. "I'm going to skip over that analogy."
George Santos reveals his plans for the future
Santos' commutation has sparked outrage due to his controversial past.
During his time in office, Santos built a reputation for being a pathological liar, and in December 2023, he was ousted from Congress after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.
On Saturday, Santos shared a lengthy post on X, thanking Jesus Christ and the president for giving him "a true second chance at life."
"As I step into this next chapter of my life, I do so with lessons learned and eyes open," Santos wrote.
"I do not carry shame, I carry purpose. My goal now is to turn my past into something meaningful, to help create a justice system that truly believes in rehabilitation and second chances."
In an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Santos revealed that he told Trump he would commit to fighting for prison reform and to help people like him who are being "drowned with arbitrary sentencing."
Cover photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP