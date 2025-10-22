George Santos says he's leaving "dangerous" NYC over fear of Zohran Mamdani

New York, New York - Disgraced former Congressman George Santos announced that he will soon be moving out of New York City to avoid the new leadership that is expected to take over.

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Santos revealed he will soon be "departing the city I've called home my entire life" because of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

"NYC will become a very dangerous place to live in if we elect mayor Mamdani, and that is a risk I am unwilling to take now that I want to start growing my family," Santos wrote.

The former New York representative was ousted from Congress in 2023 after an ethics report alleged that he filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct.

He was later sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to using stolen donor money to bankroll a lavish lifestyle for himself.

After serving just three months, Santos saw his sentence commuted by President Donald Trump.

Mamdani is currently running in a heated mayoral race against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, and Republican Curtis Silwa.

The latest polls have shown Mamdani maintaining a double-digit lead over Cuomo as Election Day approaches.