George Santos' staffer comes under fire for harassing journalist on Twitter

Washington DC - As Representative George Santos faces serious legal issues, a member of his campaign staff has come under fire for harassing a journalist on Twitter .

A staff member for controversial Representative George Santos is facing punishment for harassing a journalist on social media. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

According to The Daily Beast, reporter Jacqueline Sweet has been following Santos and the many controversies that follow him, much to the ire of his campaign's director of operations Viswanag "Vish" Burra.

As Sweet was reporting about Santos' court appearance following his arraignment last week on social media, Burra, a convicted drug dealer and MAGA provocateur, jumped in to heckle her.

"I knew you were looking into my eyes!" he said in response to Sweet's tweet where she accused him of glaring at her in court. "Jacqueline couldn’t keep her eyes off me!"

He continued posting, accusing Sweet of being "obsessed" with him. Another user chimed in, joking he "should have hit [Sweet] with that venom," to which Vish responded, "I think she wants me to hit her with something else!"

"I think she wants me to lock her up somewhere else!" he added.

The tweet storm was then deleted, and Santos' campaign says they will take action.

"This kind of behavior from anyone is unacceptable, much less from a congressional staffer," Naysa Woomer, the campaign's communications director, said. "Threats of violence of any kind will not be condoned."

"The tweets have been deleted, and disciplinary action will be taken," Woomer added.