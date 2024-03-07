Texas man targeting George Santos in fraud scheme faces serious prison time

Washington DC - A Texas man is facing criminal charges after he promised ousted Congressman George Santos that he could make all his legal issues go away.

According to an affidavit, Hector Medina Jr. (39) of El Paso, Texas, is facing 20 years in prison for a fraud scam where he sought out public figures facing serious criminal charges and promised to make them "disappear in exchange for large sums of money."



Santos isn't named in the filing but is believed to be [individual-1], who is described as the representative of New York's 3rd District who was hit with "multiple criminal felonies" in May 2023.

Using the alias "Michael Soto," Medina began sending Santos a series of text and video messages attempting to strike a "deal."

Medina, who is said to have "owed over $100,000 in gambling debts", sent a video of himself claiming that he works with prosecutors and judges around the country, and "I can get everything dropped, evidence that is on you removed, disappeared."

"All I need is for you or someone to wire 900k," he said in one text exchange.