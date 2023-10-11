George Santos accused of swindling donors in shocking new criminal charges

New York, New York - Beleaguered New York Representative George Santos was hit with new serious charges on Tuesday, adding to his long list of legal issues.

In the latest twist in the surreal series of scandals enveloping the freshman politician, he was accused of hitting unsuspecting donors with tens of thousands of dollars in phony credit card charges.

The allegations were laid out in a new superseding indictment against the New York politician, coming a week after his campaign manager Nancy Marks pleaded guilty to one of the schemes alleged by the government.



Marks admitted she conspired with Santos to falsify Federal Election Commission filings to make it look like he got enough donor cash to qualify for financial and logistics support from an unnamed national campaign committee.

She admitted that 10 donations attributed to her and Santos' respective family members didn’t really happen. Another fabrication she confessed to was a fake $500,000 loan from Santos to his campaign, according to court documents.

He actually had less than $8,000 in his personal business account at the time of the phony transaction, prosecutors allege.