Pete Hegseth ordered to stop polygraph testing defense officials in effort to snag leakers

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was recently ordered to call off his bizarre effort to try and weed out leakers in his department after an official filed a complaint.

The White House reportedly ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to stop using polygraph tests on members of his department to find media leakers. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Washington Post, Hegseth and his team began administering the tests back in April, as they sought to catch anyone on the inside who had been leaking information to the press.

The team managed to test members of the Joint Service Interagency Advisory Group – which includes Special Operations troops and representatives from other government agencies – as well as Colonel Ricky Buria, who Hegseth made senior adviser despite his test having inconclusive results.

Patrick Weaver, Hegseth's adviser and a long-time ally of President Donald Trump's, complained to the White House that he could be targeted to take a test, as the possibility "angered" him.

The complaint prompted an administration official to call Hegseth and his team, ordering them to call off their effort.