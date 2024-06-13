Hillary Clinton backs Jamaal Bowman's pro-Israel challenger who is funded by Trump donors

New York, New York - Hillary Clinton has announced her support for Congressman Jamaal Bowman's conservative, big money-backed challenger ahead of the upcoming Democratic primary in New York.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (c.) has backed Westchester County Executive George Latimer (r.) over Democratic incumbent Jamaal Bowman in the primary for New York's 16th congressional district. © Collage: Leigh Vogel, EUGENE GOLOGURSKY & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Westchester County Executive George Latimer's supporters have expanded beyond the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and pro-Donald Trump GOP donors to include former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the White House in 2016, shared the endorsement on X, writing: "With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda – just like he’s always done."

Latimer is aiming to unseat Squad member Jamaal Bowman, who has represented New York's 16th congressional district since 2021.

The conservative challenger has suggested he will not take comprehensive action to curb the planet's destruction, saying there is "not going to be a George Latimer climate change bill." He faced controversy in 2021 for comparing critics of scandal-wracked ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to the racist mob that lynched Emmett Till.

In recent months, Latimer has been a staunch supporter of Israel amid its US-backed military assault on the Palestinian people.



Bowman, by contrast, supports a Green New Deal, reparations for Black Americans, and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.