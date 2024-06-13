Hillary Clinton backs Jamaal Bowman's pro-Israel challenger who is funded by Trump donors
New York, New York - Hillary Clinton has announced her support for Congressman Jamaal Bowman's conservative, big money-backed challenger ahead of the upcoming Democratic primary in New York.
Westchester County Executive George Latimer's supporters have expanded beyond the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and pro-Donald Trump GOP donors to include former Democratic Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Clinton, who unsuccessfully challenged Trump for the White House in 2016, shared the endorsement on X, writing: "With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever. In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda – just like he’s always done."
Latimer is aiming to unseat Squad member Jamaal Bowman, who has represented New York's 16th congressional district since 2021.
The conservative challenger has suggested he will not take comprehensive action to curb the planet's destruction, saying there is "not going to be a George Latimer climate change bill." He faced controversy in 2021 for comparing critics of scandal-wracked ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to the racist mob that lynched Emmett Till.
In recent months, Latimer has been a staunch supporter of Israel amid its US-backed military assault on the Palestinian people.
Bowman, by contrast, supports a Green New Deal, reparations for Black Americans, and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
AIPAC targets Jamaal Bowman
In his race for reelection, Bowman has become a top target for the lobby group AIPAC, which has vowed to spend $100 million in the 2024 election cycle to oust the Squad and other members of Congress perceived as insufficiently pro-Israel.
Latimer has benefitted from AIPAC fundraising to tune of $1.61 million this cycle, a Politico analysis found. Clinton was also a major beneficiary of AIPAC contributions during her time as a US senator and presidential candidate.
Bowman faces off against Latimer in the Democratic primary on June 25. Early voting begins June 15.
Cover photo: Collage: Leigh Vogel, EUGENE GOLOGURSKY & TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP