House Ethics Committee snags new witnesses in reopened Matt Gaetz probe

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee has reportedly been ramping up its investigation into Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

An ongoing Ethics Committee probe into Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has reportedly been contacting and interviewing new witnesses in recent weeks. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ABC News, the Republican-led Committee has contacted and interviewed new witnesses, some of whom had been previously questioned during a separate investigation by the Department of Justice which was closed last year.

In March 2021, the DOJ began investigating Gaetz for a handful of allegations including sexual misconduct with a minor, illicit drug use, using campaign funds for personal use, and accepting illegal gifts while in office.

By February 2023, the investigation was closed, and witnesses were informed by the DOJ that Gaetz would not be prosecuted.

The Ethics Committee had paused its ongoing investigation as the DOJ conducted its own, but reopened it in July 2023.

In November, the committee concluded an unrelated probe into former Rep. George Santos, which led to the House voting him out before he was convicted of a crime. This is a fate that Gaetz could face as well.

