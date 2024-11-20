House Speaker Mike Johnson backs bathroom ban on first-ever trans woman elected to Congress

Washington DC - The speaker of the House of Representatives came out Wednesday against letting a transgender female colleague use the women's restroom at the Capitol.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Mike Johnson, leader of the Republican majority in the chamber, said in a statement.

Johnson's remarks come after Democrat Sarah McBride's election as the first openly transgender member of Congress in November – and the hostile response from her conservative colleagues since.

Earlier this week, Representative Nancy Mace, a staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, introduced a resolution that would ban transgender women from using female restrooms in the Capitol.

The South Carolina congresswoman claimed on X that "biological men do not belong in private women's spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story."

On Wednesday, Mace doubled down, introducing legislation that would apply the rule to all federal property.

Transgender rights are increasingly under threat in the US amid a rightwing assault on access to gender-affirming health care and trans participation in public life, as well as continued violence targeting transgender, gender-nonconforming, and nonbinary individuals.

Democrats and LGBTQ+ rights advocates largely denounced Mace's effort, categorizing it as an attack on the dignity of trans people.