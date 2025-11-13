House Speaker Mike Johnson fast-tracks Epstein files vote in abrupt pivot

Washington DC - In a surprising move, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that he is fast-tracking a vote on the resolution to release the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed Wednesday that Congress will vote on the petition that seeks to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

According to ABC News, Johnson told reporters on Wednesday that the vote will take place next week as soon as Congress returns to work following the recent end of the federal government's longest shutdown in US history.

Johnson went on to note that the House Oversight Committee has been "working around the clock" on their own investigation "for maximum transparency... as we have all been for since the very beginning."

The news comes as President Donald Trump, who was close friends with Epstein for decades, continues to face backlash for refusing to release the files as he has repeatedly promised.

A petition led by Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna and Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has sought to force the House to vote on releasing the files, which Trump, Johnson, and other MAGA allies have been trying desperately to foil.

But on Wednesday, newly elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva was sworn in, becoming the final signature needed to push the petition forward.