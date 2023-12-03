How to watch the fourth Republican primary debate
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Republican presidential hopefuls will return to the stage for the fourth GOP Primary debate on Wednesday night, as the race has come down to only a few candidates.
The Republican primary field has been quickly narrowing, leaving only a small handful of candidates that have managed to tough through a harsh primary season.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has seen surges in recent poling, and has managed to gain the support of some notable donors, such as Charles Koch. She is now seen by the other candidates as Donald Trump's biggest rival in the race.
During the third debate, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy took aim at Haley, but ultimately failed to dethrone her.
Ramaswamy saw a popularity boost following the first debate, but has since had trouble maintaining that momentum.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been suffering a similar fate, having lost his second place position to Haley in several state polls across the country.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is still dominating the polls, which explains why he's had little interest in joining the debates. Although the former president currently faces 91 criminal charges, he has been maintaining a 40+ point lead over his opposition.
This debate may be one of the last chances for each candidate to prove themselves to the American people, as no future debates are currently being planned.
When and where is the fourth Republican primary debate held?
The fourth GOP debate will be held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The event is sponsored by Newsmax, the Washington Free Beacon, The Megyn Kelly Show on Sirius XM, and conservative video streaming service Rumble, and will be hosted by Megyn Kelly, Eliana Johnson, and Elizabeth Vargas.
It will be live-streamed on the websites of both NewsNation and Rumble on Wednesday, December 6, starting 7 PM EST.
Which candidates have qualified for the event so far?
According to Politico, candidates "need to hit at least 6% in two national polls, or 6% in one national poll and 6% in polls of two different early-primary states to qualify." They also need 80,000 donors, a 10,000 increase from the last debate.
DeSantis, Haley, and Ramaswamy have all met the requirements to participate. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has participated in every debate until now, has passed the financial threshold, but has yet to meet the polling requirements.
Trump has declined to attend any of the RNC's sanctioned events, and has held counter-programming events around the same time in a competition for views.
According to ABC News, Trump is this time scheduled to hold a closed-door fundraiser in Florida around the same time as the debate.
