How to watch the fourth Republican primary debate

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Republican presidential hopefuls will return to the stage for the fourth GOP Primary debate on Wednesday night, as the race has come down to only a few candidates.

The fourth Republican primary debate will be held on December 6, where candidates Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy will again face off. © Collage: Mandel NGAN, Joseph Prezioso / AFP & Scott Eisen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Republican primary field has been quickly narrowing, leaving only a small handful of candidates that have managed to tough through a harsh primary season.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has seen surges in recent poling, and has managed to gain the support of some notable donors, such as Charles Koch. She is now seen by the other candidates as Donald Trump's biggest rival in the race.

During the third debate, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy took aim at Haley, but ultimately failed to dethrone her.

Ramaswamy saw a popularity boost following the first debate, but has since had trouble maintaining that momentum.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been suffering a similar fate, having lost his second place position to Haley in several state polls across the country.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is still dominating the polls, which explains why he's had little interest in joining the debates. Although the former president currently faces 91 criminal charges, he has been maintaining a 40+ point lead over his opposition.

This debate may be one of the last chances for each candidate to prove themselves to the American people, as no future debates are currently being planned.