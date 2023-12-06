Republican stage shrinks for fourth presidential primary debate

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - GOP presidential hopefuls limbered up Wednesday for the fourth debate in the 2024 Republican primary, with the race narrowing to a head-to-head battle to be the main alternative to runaway frontrunner Donald Trump .

From l. to r.: Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy are lined up to participate in the fourth GOP primary debate. © Frederic J. BROWN, Robyn BECK / AFP

The former president – who is running to retake the White House despite facing 91 felony charges – maintains a historically large lead and has seen his polling go from strength to strength with each new indictment.



But he has skipped the debates, seeing no advantage in sharing the stage with distant rivals, and rendering them a sideshow to the battle pitting his presidential ambitions against the might of the US justice system.

Meanwhile, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has been on an upward trajectory, threatening Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' status as the most viable Trump understudy, six weeks ahead of the first nomination vote.

She hit out at DeSantis' faltering polling numbers and Trump's foreign policy record on Friday, telling Fox News she was proud of creating jobs and curbing crime as South Carolina governor in the 2010s.

"Our focus is on making America strong and proud. We're going to do it by getting our economy back on track. We're going to get our kids reading again," she said.

"We're going to make sure that crime comes down. We're going to close our borders once and for all, and we're going to let the world know America's back."

Only four candidates from the last debate are still in the race and expected to attend Wednesday's showdown in Alabama: DeSantis, Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.