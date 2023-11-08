Third Republican Debate Live updates: "We've become a party of losers"

Miami, Florida – The third Republican presidential debate of 2023 is taking place on Wednesday evening, and TAG24 has live updates as the candidates speak out and vie to keep up with f ront-runner Donald Trump .

The third Republican presidential debate candidates (from l to r): New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Donald Trump is not in the building at the thrid GOP debate. Instead, the ex-president will skip the event and hold his own rally 11 miles away.

Taking place at the Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, the debate is being broadcast live at 8 PM EST on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The Israel-Gaza war, the Biden administration, immigration, and abortion will likely be topics on the agenda - with many hoping the night doesn't descend into a shouting match like the last two debates.

Five Republicans are making their case to become the party's 2024 presidential nominee and likely take on President Joe Biden and the Democrats oin November, standing across the stage on Wednesday from left to right: New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Trump's former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and Senator Tim Scott.

The Republican Party organized the debate in partnership with the Republican Jewish Coalition, an influential conservative group.