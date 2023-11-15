Ilhan Omar takes aim at US military aid to Israel with new resolution
Washington DC - Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar is poised to unveil legislation to block the transfer of US weapons to Israel amid the ongoing siege of Gaza.
A source told HuffPost that the Minnesota Democrat planned by Wednesday to file a "resolution to disapprove" of a $320-million sale of precision guidance kits for bombs to Israel.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the Biden administration formally notified Congress on October 31 that it intends to initiate the weapons transfer – well into Israel's ongoing bombing campaign that has killed over 11,000 people to date.
Omar's resolution must first make it through the House Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by pro-Israel Republican Mike McCaul.
The process could be accelerated if a US senator were to introduce a similar bill, triggering an automatic vote.
If the resolution is passed by both the House and Senate, the weapons sale would be stopped – unless President Joe Biden chooses to veto the measure.
Biden administration ignores growing demands for ceasefire
The announcement of Omar's plan comes as Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin face a new federal lawsuit accusing them of failing to prevent genocide, including through the continued provision of military aid to Israel.
The administration's unconditional support for Israel has received stark backlash from many Americans, a majority of whom now support an immediate ceasefire.
Omar is one of only a handful of Congress members to co-sponsor the Ceasefire Now resolution introduced by Missouri Representative Cori Bush. She was also outspoken against the vote to censure fellow Squad member Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP