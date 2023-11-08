House votes to censure Rashida Tlaib, who gives passionate address in defense of Palestinian lives

Washington DC - The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to censure Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, over her opposition to the Israel-Gaza war .

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib gave a passionate address on the floor of the US House, which passed a vote to officially censure her. © C-SPAN

The Michigan Democrat was censured by Republicans and some members of her own party in a resolution that passed by 234 votes to 188.



The resolution said Tlaib was "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."

The censure referenced a series of statements made by Tlaib, including a video posted on social media in which she accuses President Joe Biden of supporting the genocide of Palestinians – of which many organizations have warned – and calling on him to back a ceasefire, according to the text of the motion.

The video also shows a crowd chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which the motion said "is widely recognized as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel."

Tlaib had said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate."