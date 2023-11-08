House votes to censure Rashida Tlaib, who gives passionate address in defense of Palestinian lives
Washington DC - The US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to censure Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian-American in Congress, over her opposition to the Israel-Gaza war.
The Michigan Democrat was censured by Republicans and some members of her own party in a resolution that passed by 234 votes to 188.
The resolution said Tlaib was "promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel."
The censure referenced a series of statements made by Tlaib, including a video posted on social media in which she accuses President Joe Biden of supporting the genocide of Palestinians – of which many organizations have warned – and calling on him to back a ceasefire, according to the text of the motion.
The video also shows a crowd chanting "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," which the motion said "is widely recognized as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel."
Tlaib had said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate."
Tlaib: "Palestinian lives are not disposable"
Tlaib defended herself in a powerful address after the vote, insisting: "I will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words."
"It is important to separate people and governments," Tlaib said. "No government is beyond criticism. The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent, and it's been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation."
Holding back tears, she added, "I can't believe I have to say this, but Palestinian lives are not disposable," before holding up a photo of her own grandmother, who lives in the occupied West Bank.
Israel's retaliation to the October 7 Hamas attack that killed more than 1,400 people – and which Tlaib has repeatedly condemned – continues uninterrupted, with over 10,300 killed by a devastating bombing campaign.
Calls for a halt in the fighting have gone unheeded, including by the Biden administration, which instead proposed vague "humanitarian pauses" that Israel has in any case also rejected.
It was the second time in two weeks Tlaib has faced formal disapproval over her criticism of Israel.
Last week, far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene brought forward a more strongly worded resolution against Tlaib, which was blocked by the House.
Cover photo: C-SPAN