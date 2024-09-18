Melania Trump defends nude modeling in latest memoir tease: "We should honor our bodies!"
New York, New York - Melania Trump has once again released another eyebrow-raising promo video for her upcoming book, but this time, instead of talking about her husband Donald Trump, she's focusing on herself.
On Wednesday, Melania shared a 45-second clip on social media, which displayed black text on a white background as the voice of the former first lady, who does not appear in the video, reads along.
"Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?" Melania said.
"Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?
"Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration," she continued, as classical works of art are shown on screen.
"We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression," she added, as an image of her new book comes into frame.
Melania Trump steps back into the public eye with new memoir
The video is the fourth in a series of promo ads she has released in recent weeks in support of her upcoming memoir.
The unusual ad campaign has received significant attention, as it is the most she has interacted with the media following the January 6 Capitol riots.
News of Melania's past as a nude model first surfaced during the 2016 presidential election when The New York Post published a story detailing a nude shoot she did for a French men's magazine in 1995.
The article featured never-before-scene shots of Melania, whom Trump married in 2005, one of which was featured on the cover of the tabloid.
She has since posed nude in several other instances, including for the cover of GQ magazine in January 2000.
Melania blames the media for "scrutinizing" her nude photos, but a significant amount of the criticism has come from within her husband's base and party, as he has regularly pitched himself as a staunch Christian conservative.
Melania's memoir, which is simply titled Melania, is scheduled to be released on October 1, and she has promised it will contain stories and photos "never before shared with the public."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Levine-Roberts & Brad Barket / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP