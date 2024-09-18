Melania Trump defends nude modeling in latest memoir tease: "We should honor our bodies!"

New York, New York - Melania Trump has once again released another eyebrow-raising promo video for her upcoming book, but this time, instead of talking about her husband Donald Trump , she's focusing on herself.

In a recent video shared on social media, former First Lady Melania Trump defended her past nude modeling career and blamed the media for focusing on it. © Collage: IMAGO / Levine-Roberts & Brad Barket / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Melania shared a 45-second clip on social media, which displayed black text on a white background as the voice of the former first lady, who does not appear in the video, reads along.

"Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is: Why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot?" Melania said.

"Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?

"Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration," she continued, as classical works of art are shown on screen.

"We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression," she added, as an image of her new book comes into frame.