JD Vance forced to do parking lot rally after campaign's restaurant mishap

North Versailles, Pennsylvania - Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance was recently forced to do a rally in a parking lot after a small restaurant refused to host him.

On Saturday, a user on social media shared videos showing a handful of MAGA supporters that had shown up to the Primanti Bros. restaurant in North Versailles, as they were under the impression that Vance had a scheduled event.

But after learning that the restaurant turned Vance and his team away, many of them canceled their food orders and angrily stormed out of the restaurant.

The Ohio senator, who is running alongside Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, ended up giving a brief speech to his fans in the parking lot after he was turned away by an employee.

"We paid for everyone's food, we gave them a nice tip, and of course, when I gave a nice tip, I said, 'no taxes on tip,'" Vance said, garnering cheers from the small crowd.

He went on to urge them not to "hold it against" the worker, adding, "It's a great local business, let's keep on supporting it."

In a statement, the restaurant chain corroborated Vance's story but added the visit was "without any advanced notice," which caused "confusion" for the staff.