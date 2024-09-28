Walz vs. Vance: Everything to know about the upcoming vice presidential debate

New York, New York - Vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance will be hitting the debate stage for the first time next week as the 2024 race nears its end.

Vice presidential candidates JD Vance (r.) and Tim Walz will debate each other next week, in their last chance to sell their vision of America to voters. © Collage: SAUL LOEB & Olivier Touron / AFP

With only a little over a month until November 5, the race between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump is about to reach its climax as their running mates prepare to face off.

The two rivals have been slinging mud at each other for the past two months since Harris joined the race, and both have made it clear they are ready to throw down.

During his first rally after being selected as Harris' running mate, Walz joked that he "can't wait to debate the guy – that is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up," referencing a false internet claim that Vance admitted to having sex with a couch in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

And Vance, in a recent interview with The New York Post, appeared very confident ahead of the debate, as he told the outlet, "We have well-developed views on public policy, so we don't have to prepare that much."

The event also carries a lot of weight for both camps, as Trump has vehemently refused Harris' challenges to another debate, which may make this the last big political showdown before the November elections.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley described the event as, "the most important vice presidential debate, I think, in US history," and the "last chance" for Trump and Vance to "score points and get an edge out."

With the stakes so high, this will be the one presidential race event you won't want to miss.